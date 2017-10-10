Microsoft & GE: The Global Giants and Ballylongford – October 10th, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

Microsoft signed an agreement to buy all of the electricity to be produced from a new wind farm in Tulahinell, Ballylongford. They announced a 15-year power purchase agreement with General Electric (GE) to purchase 100 per cent of the energy from the 37-megawatt wind farm. But what’s the view from Ballylongford?

