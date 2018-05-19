Mick Ahern, Dunrine, Killarney & late of Ahern’s Garage, Castleisland & Gortatlea, Ballymacelligott, Tralee.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Sunday evening (May 20th), from 3pm – 6pm, followed by removal at 6pm to St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday morning at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery.
Munster Schools Athletics Championships Review
The Munster Schools Athletics Championships took place today. Reviewing the action is Tom O'Donoghue
Kerry Senior Ladies Football Team Manager Discusses New Role
Eddie Sheehy of Na Gaeil is the new interim Kerry Senior Ladies football team manager. Sheehy has been involved with the Na Gaeil senior...
Six Kerry members of An Garda Siochana honoured today
Six Kerry members of An Garda Siochana were among those honoured today. The 88 Garda members who died in the line of duty were remembered...
Protest takes place in Tralee over ongoing conflict in Gaza
A protest has taken place in Tralee over the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Dozens of people gathered in the square at lunchtime, to raise awareness...
