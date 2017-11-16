Michelle Hadad – November 15th, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

Joe McGill’s guest this week is long-time Kingdom resident Michelle Hadad where she will talk about her new book ‘The Secret Box – Finding the Key’ promising to help readers unlock the secrets of a life fully lived. Brazilian native and lifestyle coach Michelle, will talk about the self-help guide based on the fictional life of main character Maria, with each chapter ‘unlocking’ another key along the journey of self-discovery.

