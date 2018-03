Legendry broadcaster Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh was welcomed to the Seanad this week by Kerry Senator Paul Coghlan.

He was there to deliver a special address for Bliain na Gaeilge, which aim to increase the use of Irish, as well as its visibility and positive image.

Leas-Chathaoirleach Coghlan welcomed his fellow Kerryman, saying the Seanad was honoured to have Mr Ó Muircheartaigh there.