Micheál Martin to speak at O’Connell Summer School

Fianna Fail leader Micheál Martin is the keynote speaker at the Daniel O’Connell Summer School which takes place in Cahersiveen and Caherdaniel later this summer.

The two-day event explores local history and national events.

This year’s Daniel O’Connell Summer School also commemorates the 100th anniversary of the general election which gave women the vote for the first time and saw Countess Markievicz become the first woman to be elected to the House of Commons.





Professor Mary O’Dowd of Queen’s University Belfast is set to speak about the role of women in the O’Connell movements along with moving forward and shaping Ireland.

Micheál Martin, as keynote speaker, will follow in the footsteps of former President Mary McAleese and former Taoiseach John Bruton.

Organisers believe the recent visit to Derrynane House by Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall will have a positive impact on this year’s summer school.

The event is set to take place on August 31st in Cahersiveen Library and September 1st in O’Connell’s ancestral home in Caherdaniel.