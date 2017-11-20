Michael Tangney, The Black Valley, Beaufort, Killarney

Reposing at O’ Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7:15pm. Removal at 7:15pm on Tuesday evening to St. Mary’s Church Beaufort. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort.
Latest News
Gardaí issue warning after parent drove recklessly in vicinity of Tralee school
Gardaí have issued a warning to parents about reckless driving near schools, after an accident was narrowly averted close to a Tralee primary school. A...
Gardaí seek public’s help following theft of €10,000 worth of alcohol in Cahersiveen
More than €10,000 worth of alcohol has been stolen from a storehouse in Cahersiveen - and may be offered for sale on the black...
Former Kerry politicians paid over €600,000 last year
Former Kerry politicians were paid over €600,000 last year. The data was released following a Freedom of Information request to the members' pension section of...
Kerry hopefuls take part in Britain’s Got Talent auditions
Performers in Kerry have a chance to achieve their dreams today. Auditions for Britain's Got Talent have been taking place at The Ashe Hotel Tralee. These...
Section of Listowel – Athea road closed following crash
Part of Listowel to Athea road is closed following a crash. Listowel gardaí say the section of the road between Bolton’s Cross and Shanacool Cross...
Latest Sports
All Kerry Tie In Round 3 Of FAI Youth Cup
There will be an all Kerry tie in Round 3 of the FAI Youth Cup. The Last 32 will see Listowel Celtic home to Killarney...
Evening Sports Update
RUGBY It's been confirmed that Joey Carbery suffered a fractured wrist during Saturday's 23-20 defeat of Fiji at the Aviva. The versatile Leinster back...
Cromane Advance In Munster Junior B Football Championship
Munster Junior B Football 1/4 Final Cromane 0-10 Banner, Ennis 0-5 (report provided by Cromane) A very rusty first half saw us lead 0-6 to...