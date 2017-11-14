Michael ‘Sonny’ Moriarty, Rangue, Killorglin.

Reposing at the residence of his son Kevin in Rangue, Killorglin tomorrow Wednesday (Nov 15th) from 4pm to 7pm. Removal Thursday morning to St. James’ Church Killorglin for requiem mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St. Joseph’s Nursing Home, Killorglin.
Kerry Opt Out Of McGrath Cup
The Kerry Senior footballers will not be taking part in the forthcoming McGrath Cup. The defending champions have opted out of the competition due to...
Over €1 million to be spent next year on closed North Kerry Landfill
Over €1 million is to be spent next year on the North Kerry Landfill, which closed over three years ago. The details were revealed in...
Man transferred to hospital in Dublin following Kilflynn crash
The Abbeydorney to Kilflynn road remains closed this lunchtime following a serious crash last evening. Two men, who were travelling in a car which crashed...
Kerry Group offers milk price increase to resolve supplier dispute
Kerry Group has offered a milk price increase to resolve a supplier dispute. They have tabled an offer worth 1.75 cent per litre to suppliers on...
Tralee MD councillors pass amendments to causal trading bye-laws in Banna
Tralee Municipal District councillors have passed amendments to causal trading bye-laws in Banna. At a recent monthly meeting of the Tralee Municipal District, councillors resolved...
West Kerry Senior Football Semi-Finals To Go Ahead On Saturday
Both semi-finals of the West Kerry Senior Football Championship are to be played on Saturday. They’ll go ahead as a double header in Dingle. Dingle will...
Knockout Cup To Get New Kerry Badminton Season Underway
The Knockout Cup will this weekend get the new Kerry season underway. Meanwhile, the Kerry team has been named for the Butterfield Cup. Reporting is Maurice...