Michael ‘Sonny’ Moriarty, Rangue, Killorglin.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at the residence of his son Kevin in Rangue, Killorglin tomorrow Wednesday (Nov 15th) from 4pm to 7pm. Removal Thursday morning to St. James’ Church Killorglin for requiem mass at 10.30am.  Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery.  Family flowers only please.  Donations if desired to St. Joseph’s Nursing Home, Killorglin.

