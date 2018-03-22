Michael Sheehan, The Cross, Mountcollins & Wembley, London.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale tomorrow Friday from 6pm. Followed by removal at 8pm to the Church of the Assumption Mountcollins.  Requiem mass for Michael Sheehan will take place on Saturday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Mountcollins Cemetery.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR