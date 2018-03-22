Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale tomorrow Friday from 6pm. Followed by removal at 8pm to the Church of the Assumption Mountcollins. Requiem mass for Michael Sheehan will take place on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Mountcollins Cemetery.
Michael Sheehan, The Cross, Mountcollins & Wembley, London.
Morning Sports Update
GOLF Rory McIlroy faces an uphill battle to avoid an early exit from the W-G-C Dell Technologies Match Play, after loosing his opening round game...
Book of evidence forwarded to DPP in relation to alleged serious assault in Castleisland
The book of evidence has been forwarded to the DPP in relation to an alleged serious assault in Castleisland. 24-year-old Seán Lane, of 51 An...
INTO to hold national conference in Killarney over Easter
National school teachers will gather in Killarney over Easter for their national conference. The Irish National Teachers' Organisation's Congress will take place from the 2nd...
Spike Players Knocknagoshel present the comedy ‘Poor Jimmy’ at the Ivy Leaf Castleisland March...
Spike Players Knocknagoshel present the comedy ‘Poor Jimmy’ at the Ivy Leaf Castleisland at 8pm this Sunday March 25th. Admission €10 or €25 per...
Evening Sports Update
SOCCER Holders Dundalk will travel to St. Pat's in the second round of the E-A Sports Cup. Cork City will be away to either...
Wednesday Gaa Results/Fixtures
This evening in The Mid Kerry senior league, Cromane take on Beaufort at 8.15pm in John Mitchels pitch. Tralee Town Board Under 14 Suits Select...