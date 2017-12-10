Michael Scanlon (known as Mike Joe), Dirra, Ballybunion

Reposing at the residence of his brother-in-law Seán Stack, ‘Seanor House’, Gortnaskeha, Ballybunion this Sunday evening from 6:30pm – reposing all day tomorrow followed by removal at 7pm To St. John’s Church, Ballybunion. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Killahenny Cemetry Ballybunion.

