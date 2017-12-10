Michael Scanlon (known as Mike Joe), Dirra, Ballybunion

Reposing at the residence of his brother-in-law Seán Stack, ‘Seanor House’, Gortnaskeha, Ballybunion this Sunday evening from 6:30pm – reposing all day tomorrow followed by removal at 7pm To St. John’s Church, Ballybunion. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Killahenny Cemetry Ballybunion.
Ballydonoghue Are North Kerry Champions For Second Year In A Row
Ballydonoghue 1-13 Ballyduff 1-4. Ballydonoghue took on Ballyduff today in the North Kerry Bernard O Callaghan Senior Championship Final in Listowel Emmets’ Frank Sheehy...
Celtic Throw Away Two-Goal Lead In Against Hibs
Celtic threw away a two goal lead today against Hibs in the Scottish Premier League. Gary Smyth reports.
Dromid Through To South Kerry Final
Dromid are through to the South Kerry final, after defeating Waterville by two points, 0-11 to 1-6. South Kerry PRO Barry Clifford reports: Walsh's Super Valu...
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Update
Murt Murphy reports on Saturday night’s card: The 2/1 priced Lisloose Kingdom won race 9 at Curraheen Park for Tralee’s Liam Lynch and Seamus Begley...
