Michael Scanlan, Clonoughter, Glin, Co. Limerick and formerly of Kilcolgan, Tarbert, Co. Kerry

reposing at Healy’s Funeral Home, Glin on Saturday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin, Co. Limerick. Requiem mass on Sunday at 11 O Clock. Cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only please.

