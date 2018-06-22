reposing at Healy’s Funeral Home, Glin on Saturday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin, Co. Limerick. Requiem mass on Sunday at 11 O Clock. Cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only please.
Latest News
Michael Healy-Rae denies Brassil claim of snubbing Juncker address
Michael Healy-Rae denies he snubbed the visit by EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker when he addressed the Dáil and Seanad yesterday. Deputy Healy-Rae is the...
Michael Scanlan, Clonoughter, Glin, Co. Limerick and formerly of Kilcolgan, Tarbert, Co. Kerry
reposing at Healy's Funeral Home, Glin on Saturday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin, Co....
Kerry supporters advised to leave plenty of time for journey to Páirc Uí Chaoimh
Kerry football supporters are being urged to leave plenty of time for their journey to Páirc Uí Chaoimh tomorrow. The first Munster Senior and Minor...
Kerry Cllr says full traceability in sheep sector is impossible
Full traceability in the sheep sector is impossible. That's according to Kenmare mart manager and Independent Cllr Dan McCarthy who is calling on the Agriculture...
Transport Minister to travel to Listowel this evening
Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross is travelling to Kerry this evening. He'll officially launch Local Link Kerry's pilot evening time bus services...
Latest Sports
Kerry Competing In 12s Gaynor Cup Tomorrow
Kerry will this weekend compete in the 12s Gaynor Cup. They have a semi-final tomorrow. Previewing is Padraig Harnett
Evening Sports Update
SOCCER Philippe Coutinho has saved Brazil's blushes, giving them their first win of the 2018 World Cup. The Barcelona attacker broke the deadlock in the 91st...
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBY The Irish team are playing down fears that Sean Cronin will miss tomorrow's summer series decider against Australia. The Leinster hooker sat out the Captain's...