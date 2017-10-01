Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee this Sunday evening from 3pm – 5pm, followed by removal @ 5pm to St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney. Requiem Mass will take place tomorrow (Monday) @ 11am. Burial afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Abbey.
Michael Reilly, Riverside Close, Abbeydorney, formerly of London & Athenry, Co. Galway.
