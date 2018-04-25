Remains arriving to the Church of the Most Precious Blood Castlecove tomorrow Thursday (April 26th) at 7.30pm. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Coad Cemetery. No Flowers by request. Donations if desired to Trinity Hospice, London.
Kerry School Boys and Girls Soccer Preview
LOCAL SOCCER There was a big win last night for St Brendan’s Park over Killorglin AFC in the Denny Youth League Semi-Final. It finished 8-0 to...
Johnny ‘Butcher’ O Mahony, The Village, Glenbeigh & Clahane, Glenbeigh
Rosary this evening (Wed April 25th) at Brennan's Funeral Home from 7pm to 8pm. Waking tomorrow Thursday from 5pm to 7.15pm. Removal at 7.15pm...
Kerry LEO to host GDPR training session for small businesses
GDPR awareness training for small business owners takes place in Tralee tomorrow. General Data Protection Regulation comes into effect across the EU next month on...
Michael Quinlan, London & Lower Liss, Castlecove.
Local Weekend GAA Preview
Dr Crokes and Dingle will meet in next Sunday’s Senior Club Football Championship Final at Austin Stack Park. With details of that game and others...
Punchestown Festival Day 2 Preview
After day one of the Punchestown Festival, Gordon Elliott leads Willie Mullins in the trainers' championship by nearly €406,000. The Grade One Coral Punchestown Gold...