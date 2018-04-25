Michael Quinlan, London & Lower Liss, Castlecove.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Remains arriving to the Church of the Most Precious Blood Castlecove tomorrow Thursday (April 26th) at 7.30pm.  Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 12 noon.  Burial afterwards in Coad Cemetery.  No Flowers by request.  Donations if desired to Trinity Hospice, London.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR