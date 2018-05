Reposing at O’Carroll’s Funeral Home, Listowel tomorrow Thursday (May 31st) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem mass on Friday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel. House Strictly Private. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Kerry Hospice Foundation, Suaimhneas Centre, University Hospital Kerry.