Michael O’Connor, Coolclogher Drive, Loreto Road, Killarney & late of Glin, Co. Limerick.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Tuesday (April 24th) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm on Tuesday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral Killarney. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to the Pastoral Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.