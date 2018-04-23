Michael O’Connor, Coolclogher Drive, Loreto Road, Killarney & late of Glin, Co. Limerick.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Tuesday (April 24th) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm on Tuesday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral Killarney. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to the Pastoral Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.
Kerry Golf News & Results
Killarney Men's Club Competition Results Date: 22/04/2018 Format: Fourball betterball (Matchplay Qualifier (Top 32)) Course: Mahony's Point 1st David Cronin (16) & Padraig O’Sullivan (18) 46pts 2nd Kieran...
KDL Fixtures Revealed
Tuesday 24th April 2018 Denny Youth League Semi Final 6-00 St Brendans Park v Killorglin Afc, Venue Christy Leahy Park. Friday 27th April 2018...