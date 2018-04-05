Reposing at O’Carroll’s Funeral Home, Listowel tomorrow Friday (April 6th) from 6.30pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to Our Lady of Fatima and St. Senan Church, Irremore. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kiltomey Cemetery, Lixnaw.
Kerry Fire Service attend house fire in Kenmare
Two units of the Kerry Fire Service attended a house fire in Kenmare overnight. They received a call at 3:30 AM, and units attended the...
Michael O’Connell, Knockbrane, Lixnaw
Pat Fitzmaurice, The Bungalow, Marian Place, Glin, Co. Limerick & formerly Ballylongford.
Reposing at Healy's Funeral Home, Glin tomorrow Friday (April 6th) from 5pm. Removal at 8pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception Glin. Requiem mass...
GAELIC GAMES The Kerry Ladies footballers are without a manager after Graham Shine stepped down last night. Owing to business and family commitments, he said he...
Kerry Community Games Preview
Neilus Collins has a preview of this weekend's Community Games events in Kerry
Kerry Community Games Preview
Under 14 County League Round-up
There was a busy programme of games last night in the Lee Strand U-14 County Football League and with all the results, here’s Damien...