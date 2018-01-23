Michael O’ Shea, Shanakill, Tralee and formerly of Keel, Castlemaine

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 6:30pm. Removal at 6:30pm to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 10am. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.
Proposed bus and car park in Killarney gets the green light
A proposal to construct a bus and car park in Killarney has received the backing of municipal district members. The proposed works comprise the construction...
Time to Bring Back Rates – January 23rd, 2018
Donal got in touch with Jerry regarding the local property tax and his belief that the rates system, which was abolished in 1977, should...
Bill to Make It Illegal for Bosses to Withhold Staff Tips – January 23rd,...
Sinn Féin senator, Paul Gavan, is behind the bill which would give workers a legal right to hold on to their tips. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/PaulTips.mp3
Permission granted for betting office in Tralee
An Bord Pleanala has granted planning permission subject to conditions for a betting office in Tralee. Several third parties had appealed a decision by Kerry...
Apache Pizza Castleisland names Store of the Year
The Apache Pizza outlet in Den Joe's Castleisland has been named store of the year for 2017. The announcement was made at the Apache Pizza...
Kerry U17 League Of Ireland Fixtures Revealed
Kerry will open their SSE Airtricity U17 League campaign away to Cabinteely. The Southern Elite Division begins on Sunday March 18th. The Kingdom will be home...
TENNIS Caroline Wozniacki has stemmed the flow of quarter final upsets at the Australian Open. But the women's second seed needed three-sets and a...
GAELIC GAMES GAA Director General Paraic Duffy has released his final annual report before leaving the position. With more from Croke Park here's Oisin Langan SOCCER Arsene...