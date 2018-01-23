Michael O’ Shea, Shanakill, Tralee and formerly of Keel, Castlemaine

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 6:30pm. Removal at 6:30pm to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 10am. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

