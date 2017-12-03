Michael O’ Neill, Barleymount West, Killarney & late of Knockasarnett, Killarney

Reposing at O’ Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Monday evening from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. Funeral arriving at the Church of Christ, Prince of Peace, Fossa, Killarney on Tuesday morning at 11:30am. Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday morning at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to the Oncology Unit, Bon Secours Hospital, Cork.