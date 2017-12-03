Michael O’ Neill, Barleymount West, Killarney & late of Knockasarnett, Killarney

Reposing at O’ Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Monday evening from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. Funeral arriving at the Church of Christ, Prince of Peace, Fossa, Killarney on Tuesday morning at 11:30am. Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday morning at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to the Oncology Unit, Bon Secours Hospital, Cork.
Dromid Pearses Beaten In Extra Time In AIB Munster Football Junior Club Championship Final
Dromid Pearses have been beaten in The AIB Munster Football Junior Club Championship Final. Cork champions Knocknagree won 1-17 to 2- 11 After Extra Time...
Rathmore Are East Kerry Champions For Fourth Year In A Row
Rathmore met Killarney Legion today to contest their East Kerry Senior football champion title. The Final of the O’Donoghue Cup, sponsored by The Aquila Club...
Sunday Afternoon Local GAA Results
North Kerry Football Bernard O Callaghan Senior Championship Eamon O Donoghue Memorial Perpetual Cup Sponsored by Mcmunns Ballybunion Brosna 0 - 4, Ballydonoghue 2 - 15 Mairead O'Sullivan reports Minor...
Man found with Xanax tablets in engine of his car has case adjourned
A man found with €800 worth of prescription drugs in the engine of his car has had his case adjourned for a year. 24-year-old Jeremiah...
An Ghaeltacht Continue Winning Streak With West Kerry Senior Football Championship Success
The West Kerry Senior Football Championship Final was down for decision this afternoon. An Ghaeltacht played Dingle in Páirc an Ághasaigh at 2 o’clock. Dingle started...
