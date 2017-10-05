Michael O Leary, Whitebridge Manor, Killarney and formerly of Geara, Blackwater, Sneem

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Friday Evening from 5 to 6.30pm. Requiem mass in St. Mary’s Cathedral on Saturday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.

