Reposing at O’ Shea’ Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Wednesday evening from 7:15pm to 8:30pm. Removal at 8:30pm on Wednesday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.
Latest News
Michael O’ Connor, Knocknahoe, Killarney
Reposing at O' Shea' Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Wednesday evening from 7:15pm to 8:30pm. Removal at 8:30pm on Wednesday evening to St. Mary's...
Main part of Kenmare church to remain closed following fire
The main part of the Catholic Church in Kenmare will remain closed following a fire which damaged part of the gallery. The alarm was raised...
Kerry TD remains concerned about post office network despite deal
A Kerry TD says a deal being offered to post offices doesn't allay his fears for the future of the network. 1,140 post offices are...
Dún Chaoin residents to seek meeting with OPW and Fáilte Ireland over proposed viewing...
Local residents are to seek a meeting with Fáilte Ireland and the OPW requesting more information about the proposed Blasket Island viewing platform in...
Michael Daly, Balloonagh Est., Tralee
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home tomorrow Wednesday (April 25th) from 4.15pm to 6.15pm. Removal at 6.15pm to St. John's Church, Tralee. Requiem mass...
Latest Sports
Kerry To Host Racquetball’s All Ireland Singles and Doubles For The First Time
Racquetball’s All Ireland Singles and Doubles are to take place in Kerry for the first time. They’re on this Saturday and Sunday from 9 o’clock...
Kerry Badminton News
The Kerry Juvenile Board will hold their AGM in the River Island hotel Castleisland at 7.30 this evening. All clubs are asked to attend....
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBY Leinster have announced that captain Isa Nacewa and hooker Richardt Strauss will retire at the end of the season. The 35 year old Fijian international...