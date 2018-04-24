Michael O’ Connor, Knocknahoe, Killarney

Reposing at O’ Shea’ Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Wednesday evening from 7:15pm to 8:30pm. Removal at 8:30pm on Wednesday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.

