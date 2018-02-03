Michael O’ Connell, St. Finian’s Bay, The Glen, Cahersiveen

Reposing tomorrow Sunday at Fitzpatrick’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen from 5:30pm to 8pm – followed by removal to The Sacred Heart Church, The Glen arriving at 8:30pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Keel Cemetery, The Glen. No flowers please. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society, Night Nursing Service. Enquiries to O’ Sullivan Funeral Directors