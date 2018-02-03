Michael O’ Connell, St. Finian’s Bay, The Glen, Cahersiveen

Reposing tomorrow Sunday at Fitzpatrick’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen from 5:30pm to 8pm – followed by removal to The Sacred Heart Church, The Glen arriving at 8:30pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Keel Cemetery, The Glen. No flowers please. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society, Night Nursing Service. Enquiries to O’ Sullivan Funeral Directors
Evening sports update
Soccer Southampton are out of the Premier League relegation zone. They have beaten bottom side West Brom 3-2 at the Hawthorns. Alexis Sanchez scored his first goal...
Kerry Rugby Round-Up
Jay Galvin reviews the latest rugby action, including matches involving Kerry sides
VITHIT Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Review
Padraig Harnett Report 2
Catherine Carroll nee O Sullivan, Mills Road, Killarney and late of Killeagh, Farranfore
reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Sunday from 4 to 6pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral. Requiem mass on...
