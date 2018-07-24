Michael ‘Miko’ Doyle, Dublin & formerly of Ballyheigue.

Reposing at Michael Doyle Funeral Home, Finglas Village tomorrow Wednesday from 3 o’clock. Followed by removal to The Church of the Virgin Mary, Shangan Road, Ballymun, arriving for evening Reception prayers at 5.30pm. Funeral will take place on Thursday morning after 10 o’clock Mass to Glasnevin Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers to the Irish Cancer Society. Enquiries to Michael Doyle Funeral Directors
Latest News
Man receives suspended sentence for possession of drugs in Tralee bar
A Tralee man has received a suspended sentence for possession of drugs for sale or supply. John Wynne of 13 Mitchels Court, Tralee, had pleaded...
Fair Deal ‘Deal’ for Farmers – July 24th, 2018
The Fair Deal scheme helps fund places nursing homes. Farming groups have long argued that the requirement that farm families and small businesses set...
Latest Sports
Kerry Minor Football Manager Concerned About Waiting Time Since Munster Final
Kerry minor football manager Peter Keane has said he is concerned about the waiting time his team have had since the Munster Final. Keane’s side...
Kerry Ladies U16 Team Named Ahead of All-Ireland Final
The Kerry U16 Ladies football team has been named ahead of their All-Ireland Final against Galway tomorrow night. The game throws in at 7:30 in...
Lunchtime Sports Update
GAELIC GAMES Waterford could be on verge of naming their new Senior Hurling manager. Reports claim the senior squad have been told that Cork's Pat Ryan...