Michael ‘Miko’ Doyle, Dublin & formerly of Ballyheigue.

Reposing at Michael Doyle Funeral Home, Finglas Village tomorrow Wednesday from 3 o’clock. Followed by removal to The Church of the Virgin Mary, Shangan Road, Ballymun, arriving for evening Reception prayers at 5.30pm. Funeral will take place on Thursday morning after 10 o’clock Mass to Glasnevin Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers to the Irish Cancer Society. Enquiries to Michael Doyle Funeral Directors