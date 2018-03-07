Michael ‘Mikie’ Connolly, Mucksna, Kenmare

reposing at O Connor’s Funeral Home, Kenmare with Rosary on Wednesday at 9pm. Reposing on Thursday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to Holy Cross Church, Kenmare. Requiem mass on Friday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in The Old Kenmare Cemetery.

