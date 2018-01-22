Michael ‘Mikey’ Burke, Faha, Glenbeigh.

Waking at Brennan’s Funeral Home, Glenbeigh tomorrow Tuesday (Jan 23rd) from 4pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to St James’ Church, Glenbeigh. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballinakilla Cemetery.
Latest News
Appeal for information after cat shot twice with pellet gun in Tralee
An appeal for information has been launched after a cat was shot twice with a pellet gun in Tralee. It's believed Heidi, a rescue cat,...
Strict visitor restrictions in place at Cork University Hospital
Strict visitor restrictions are in place at Cork University Hospital due to an outbreak of flu and the winter vomiting bug. In the interest of...
Search continues for missing Kerry man in Ecuador
Three searches are underway on three continents for missing Irish people - including a Kerry man. 26 year old David Higgins from Kerry is among...
Gardaí renew appeal for information on Tralee assault
Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information in relation to an assault in Tralee over Christmas. Around 3am on December 23rd a man in...
Those with Multiple Convictions Should Have to Pay Back Free Legal Aid if Convicted...
Fianna Fáil Cllr, John Francis Flynn, says if you’re convicted a fourth time and subsequently, you should have to pay back free legal aid...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
RUGBY The Ireland squad for the first two rounds of the Six Nations has had its first alteration. Munster prop Dave Kilcoyne suffered a...
KDL Fixtures Revealed
Friday 26th January Denny Division 1B 7-30 Asdee Rovers v Windmill United , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch. Saturday 27th January Munster Youth...
An Ghaeltacht Semi-Final Fixed For Saturday
An Ghaeltacht are to play their AIB All-Ireland Intermediate Club Football Championship semi-final on Saturday. They will meet Moy Tir na nOg from Tyrone at...