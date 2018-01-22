Michael ‘Mikey’ Burke, Faha, Glenbeigh.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Waking at Brennan’s Funeral Home, Glenbeigh tomorrow Tuesday (Jan 23rd) from 4pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to St James’ Church, Glenbeigh.  Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Ballinakilla Cemetery.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR