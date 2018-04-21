Michael (Mike) Murphy, 8, Tower Drive, Ballyduff & formerly of Ballyhorgan & Ballinbrannig.

Reposing at his residence at 8, Tower Drive, Ballyduff on Sunday evening (April, 22nd) from 5pm – 8pm.  Removal from his residence on Monday (April 23rd) at 10am to arrive at SS Peter & Paul’s Church, Ballyduff tor Requiem Mass at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Rahela Cemetery.

