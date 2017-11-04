Michael (Mickie) Quilter, Dromkeen East, Causeway.

Reposing at Casey’s Funeral Home Causeway tomorrow (Sunday) from 6pm – 8pm, followed by removal at 8pm to St. John’s Church, Causeway.  Requiem Mass will take place on Monday morning at 11 o’clock.  Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery.  Family flowers only please.

