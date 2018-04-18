Michael ‘Mickey’ Moriarty, Lystoll Lodge Nursing Home & formerly of Cahernade, Abbeydorney & Ardfert.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home Tralee tomorrow Thursday (April 19th) from 5pm to 6.30pm.  Removal at 6.30pm to St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney.  Requiem mass on Friday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Abbey Cemetery.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR