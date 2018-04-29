Michael (Mick) Whyte, Bushmount, Ballyduff & late of Knockavahig, Ballyduff.

Reposing at Casey’s Funeral Home, Causeway on Monday (April, 30th) from 6pm – 8pm, followed by removal at 8pm to St.Peter & Paul’s Church, Ballyduff. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday (May,1st), at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in Rahela Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.
A brown Springer Spaniel missing in the Maharees ,Castlegregory area.
A brown Springer Spaniel with a white chest is missing in the Maharees area since Friday week last. Dog was wearing a blue collar...
Sunday’s GAA Fixtures and Results
Austin Stack Park in Tralee today plays host to the Senior Club Football Championship Final. Sunday Fixtures Senior Club Football Championship Dr Crokes and Dingle face off...
Saturday Evening Local GAA Results
Saturday Late Results Intermediate Club Football Championship Semi-finals Glenflesk are through to the Intermediate Club Championship Final after a six points win over St Mary’s last...
Sunday Morning Sports Update
SOCCER Chelsea kept their chances of a Champions League place alive with a one-nil win over Swansea at the Liberty Stadium. It leaves Swansea two points...
