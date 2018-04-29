Michael (Mick) Whyte, Bushmount, Ballyduff & late of Knockavahig, Ballyduff.

Reposing at Casey’s Funeral Home, Causeway on Monday (April, 30th) from 6pm – 8pm, followed by removal at 8pm to St.Peter & Paul’s Church, Ballyduff. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday (May,1st), at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in Rahela Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.