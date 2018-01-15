Michael ‘Mick’ O Connor, Jones Terrace, Bray, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Kimego, Caherciveen.

reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home, Caherciveen on Tuesday from 7 to 8.45pm followed by removal to Daniel O Connell Memorial Church, Caherciveen. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Keelavarnogue Cemetery.
Eirgrid underground cable works in Moyvane – January 15th, 2017
Jerry O'Sullivan gets the latest on the Eirgrid underground cable works commencing this week in and around Moyvane from company spokesperson David Martin http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/eirgrid_podcast.mp3
Fianna Fáil Leader Mícheál Martin – January 15th, 2017
Jerry O'Sullivan speaks to Fianna Fáil leader deputy Mícheál Martin following Brexit discussions at the Killarney Economic Conference this past weekend where DUP leader...
Good news for Kerry Aiport as Dublin and Faro flights’ assured – January 15th,...
Ryanair has confirmed it will run flights to Faro from Kerry Airport this summer while Stobart Air has been awarded the Kerry Dublin contract...
Two men sentenced in relation to Waterville Post office robbery
Two men involved in the armed robbery of Waterville Post Office on August 3rd 2016 have received sentences totalling 10 years at Tralee Circuit...
Gardai to review death of baby found dead on Cahersiveen beach 34 years ago
Gardai are to review the circumstances of the death of a baby whose body was found on a beach near Caherciveen nearly 34 years...
Evening Sports Update
BOXING It's been reported that Katie Taylor's proposed homecoming fight for April has been shelved. The 42-dot-I-E say that the WBA World lightweight champion...
KDL Fixtures Revealed
Friday 19th January Denny Premier A 7-30 Dingle Bay Rovers v Mastergeeha Fc , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch. Saturday 20th January Denny...
Ireland Captaincy For Kerry Lady
Kerry’s Ciara Griffin has been named as the new Irish Women's Captain. The 24 year old Munster flanker has earned 17 caps since making her...