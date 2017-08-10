Michael ‘Mick’ Moore, Tarmons East, Ballinoe, Moyvane and Oaklands Nursing Home

reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Friday from 6 to 8pm. Requiem mass in St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert on Saturday at 11 O Clock. Burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Tarbert.
Latest News
Show your Kerry Car Colours!
As our Minor and Senior teams are both in action in the All Ireland Football Semi Finals on Sunday August 20th we are offering...
Kerry seafood enterprise awarded €145,000 in funding
A Kerry seafood enterprise has been awarded €145,000 in funding. Ó Cathain Iasc Teoranta in Dingle is to receive the monies as part of the...
Figures show over 400 homeless in South-West on night of Census
471 people were homeless in the Cork-Kerry region on the night the Census was taken last year. According to CSO figures 285 men and 185...
International Rose of Tralee contestants starting to arrive in Ireland
With the Rose of Tralee less than two weeks away, international Roses are starting to arrive in Ireland. This year's Sydney Rose Aisling Roche hails from...
Kerry is the third most exposed county if there is a hard Brexit –...
Denis Cregan, Chair of Kerry Airport, gives his reaction to a new report that states Kerry is the third most exposed county if there is...
Latest Sports
Galway Cup Day 2 Update
It's Day 2 of The Galway Cup. Kerry have 2 games this afternoon. The Boys have drawn 2-2 against Cavan/Monaghan with Avenue Utd from Clare...
Evening Sports Update
GAA Kildare minor hurling manager Martin Boran says preparations have not gone well ahead of Saturday's Minor ''B'' Hurling Quarter Final with Kerry. The Lilywhites players...
Lunchtime Sports Update
CAMOGIE Kerry have 2 injury concerns ahead of Saturday's Junior Championship Semi Final with Dublin. Liz Houlihan is troubled with an AC joint problem while Alannah...