Michael ‘Mick’ Moore, Tarmons East, Ballinoe, Moyvane and Oaklands Nursing Home

reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Friday from 6 to 8pm. Requiem mass in St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert on Saturday at 11 O Clock. Burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Tarbert.

