Michael (Mick) McKenna, Ballygoughlin, Glin, Co.Limerick & formerly of North Wembley, Middlesex.

Reposing at Healy’s Funeral Home, Glin, Co. Limerick on Sunday evening (June, 17th) from 5pm – 7.30pm, followed by removal at 7.30pm to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin, Co. Limerick. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am. Cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium.
Latest News
Killarney man settles High Court action for €3.5 million
A Killarney man has settled his High Court action for 3.5 million euro. Benjamin Heffernan from Park Road, Killarney, had sued his employer Killarney Waste...
Valentia Slate Quarry receives another order from the Palace of Westminster
Valentia Slate Quarry has received another order from the Palace of Westminster. The flooring of the centre and piers lobby in the palace are currently...
Castlegregory Races Preview
Charlie Farrelly previews the Castlegregory races taking place on Stradbally beach
Evening Sports Update
SOCCER Denmark and Peru is underway in Group C at the World Cup. Earlier France had some help from the Video Assistant Referee and goal...
Latest Sports
Castlegregory Races Preview
Charlie Farrelly previews the Castlegregory races taking place on Stradbally beach
Evening Sports Update
SOCCER Denmark and Peru is underway in Group C at the World Cup. Earlier France had some help from the Video Assistant Referee and goal...