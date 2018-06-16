Michael (Mick) McKenna, Ballygoughlin, Glin, Co.Limerick & formerly of North Wembley, Middlesex.

Reposing at Healy’s Funeral Home, Glin, Co. Limerick on Sunday evening (June, 17th) from 5pm – 7.30pm, followed by removal at 7.30pm to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin, Co. Limerick.   Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am.  Cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium.

