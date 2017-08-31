Michael ‘Mick’ Leahy, Farnane, Murroe, Co. Limerick & formerly of Gallarus, Dingle, and Caherciveen

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport, Co. Tipperary tomorrow Friday from 6 p.m. with removal at 7.30p.m. to the Holy Rosary Church Murroe. Requiem Masswill take place on Saturday at 11.30 a.m.  Burial afterwards in Abington cemetery, Murroe.

