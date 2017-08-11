Reposing at Fitzpatrick’s Funeral Home, Cahirciveen tomorrow Saturday from 5pm to 6pm followed by burial in Reilig Cill Faoláin Cemetery, Cahersiveen.
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER Philippe Coutinho is out of Liverpool's opening match of the premier league season against Watford. The Brazilian has a back injury. It's been a busy news...
Weekend Pitch & Putt Preview
This weekend the Munster Inter Counties take place in Castleisland. Grades are involved with the Junior Ladies and Gents competing on Saturday and the...
Munster Finals Of AIG Barton Shield AIG Junior And Senior Cups
Tralee Golf Club will host the Munster finals of AIG Barton Shield and AIG Senior & Junior Cups this weekend with three Munster...
Kerry MEP says Ireland can benefit from EU-Japan trade deal
Kerry MEP Seán Kelly says Ireland can reap the economic benefits from the EU-Japan trade deal, especially in terms of agri-exports. The Fine Gael representative...
Michael Mannion, Hayes Middlesex, England & formerly of Killadoon, Louisburgh, Co. Mayo.
