Michael Mannion, Hayes Middlesex, England & formerly of Killadoon, Louisburgh, Co. Mayo.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Fitzpatrick’s Funeral Home, Cahirciveen tomorrow Saturday from 5pm to 6pm followed by burial in Reilig Cill Faoláin Cemetery, Cahersiveen.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR