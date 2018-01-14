Michael Lynch, Ballymcquinn, Ardfert

Reposing at Hartnett’s Funeral Home, Ballyheigue tomorrow Monday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to The Sacred Heart Church Kilmoyley. Requiem mass will take place on Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Relig Naomh Erc (New Cemetery) Kilmoyley.

