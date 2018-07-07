Michael Kennedy. Cahiracruttera, Inch, Annascaul.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Castlemaine on Sunday evening (July 8th), from 4.15pm – 6.45pm, followed by removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Inch.  Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (July 9th), at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Inch Cemetery.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR