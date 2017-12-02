Michael Joseph Hogan, Mullenmeehan, Co. Westmeath and formerly of London, Lissaniska, Killimor, Co. Galway and Moyvane

reposing at St. Joseph’s Church, Killimor on Sunday Evening from 5.30 to 7pm followed by removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Killimor. Requiem mass on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.
Kerry Hurling and Football News
John O' Leary and Tommy O' Connor joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Hurling and Football. This is Tommy...
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday Night Review
Murt Murphy reports The opening race at Shelbourne Park was won by the 7/4 priced Searchforahero by 4 lengths in 31-73 for Listowel's Gerard Dowling. The...
FAI Weekly Soccer Update
Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and...
Gardaí appeal for witnesses to fatal Glenflesk collision
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Glenflesk last evening. A 26-year-old female pedestrian died after being struck by a car on...
