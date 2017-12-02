Michael Joseph Hogan, Mullenmeehan, Co. Westmeath and formerly of London, Lissaniska, Killimor, Co. Galway and Moyvane

reposing at St. Joseph’s Church, Killimor on Sunday Evening from 5.30 to 7pm followed by removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Killimor. Requiem mass on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

