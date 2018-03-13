Michael Johnny O’ Leary, Reidy’s Terrace, Tralee and formerly of Kevin Barry Villas

reposing at Hogan’s Funeral Home, North Circular Road, Tralee on Wednesday from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Thursday at 10 am followed by cremation at The Island Crematorium, Cork. Donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, C/o University Hospital Kerry.

