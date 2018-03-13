reposing at Hogan’s Funeral Home, North Circular Road, Tralee on Wednesday from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Thursday at 10 am followed by cremation at The Island Crematorium, Cork. Donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, C/o University Hospital Kerry.
Latest News
Listowel woman found guilty of dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm
A Listowel woman has been found guilty of dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm. 23-year-old Aine Stack of Bedford, Listowel, was charged with the offence,...
Michael Johnny O’ Leary, Reidy’s Terrace, Tralee and formerly of Kevin Barry Villas
Kerry nurses affected by Storm Emma to receive additional leave or time off in...
Nurses who worked or were unable to go to work during Storm Emma are to be granted additional annual leave or time-in-lieu. For nurses affected...
Irish Favourites – March 11th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_03_10_if.mp3
Marie Quilter nee Costello, Knockbrane and Upper Muckenaugh, Lixnaw and formerly of Faha, Ballybunion
reposing at O'Carroll's Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5 to 8pm followed by removal to Our Lady of Fatima and St. Senan Church, Irremore....
Latest Sports
Basketball Success For Mercy Mounthawk Tralee
Mercy Mounthawk Tralee have won the Southwest 1st Year Boys A Final. The decider saw them defeat St Brendans Killarney 34-25 In the semi-finals Mounthawk...
Kerry Name Kennedy Cup Squad
Kerry have revealed their Kennedy Cup squad. The management team, under head coach Joe O’Reilly, have been working with these players for a number of...
Evening Sports Update
RACING Odds-on favourite Buveur d'Air has claimed the Champion Hurdle - the feature race on day one of the Cheltenham Festival. The Barry Geraghty mount...