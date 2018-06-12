Michael John O’Shea, Old Bridge, Headford, Killarney & formerly of Strand Street, Castlegregory.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Wednesday (June 13th) from 5pm to 8pm.  Followed by private cremation.  No flowers by request. Donations if desired to the Kerry Hospice Foundation.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR