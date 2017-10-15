Michael Joe O’ Sullivan, Faha, The Glen, Emlaghmore

Reposing Monday from 5pm in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home Caherciveen – followed by removal at 8:30pm to The Sacred Heart Church, The Glen arriving at 9pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in The New Cemetery, The Glen. Family flowers only.

