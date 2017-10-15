Michael Joe O’ Sullivan, Faha, The Glen, Emlaghmore

Reposing Monday from 5pm in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home Caherciveen – followed by removal at 8:30pm to The Sacred Heart Church, The Glen arriving at 9pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in The New Cemetery, The Glen. Family flowers only.
[LIVE BLOG] KERRY UPDATES: Hurricane Ophelia
UPDATE: 15:48 Due to significant weather forecast, some flights have been cancelled to and from Kerry Airport. -Cancelled Flights EI3204 From Dublin EI3205 to Dublin EI3208 from Dublin
Aer Lingus Regional cancel three flights on Kerry Airport’s Dublin service
Due to significant weather forecast, some flights have been cancelled to and from Kerry Airport. -Cancelled Flights EI3204 From Dublin EI3205 to Dublin EI3208 from Dublin Text messages will...
Conradh na Gaeilge expresses concern over Budget 2018 alloaction for Gaeltacht investment
Conradh na Gaeilge has expressed concern over what it says is 'an insufficient increase of €2.5 million in contributions' proposed for the Irish language...
Down To Semi-Finals In Ballyheigue Coursing
They are down to semi-finals in Ballyheigue coursing this afternoon. Reporting is James O'Connor. Meanwhile, the 3rd and final day of coursing in Ballyheigue has been...
Cross-Country Relay Action In Killorglin
Tom O'Donoghue reports on the senior and juniors cross-country relays in Killorglin.
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Update
Murt Murphy reports on Saturday night’s card. Liam Dowling’s 7/2 priced Coolavanny Pet won race 9 at Shelbourne Park, the Oaks semi-final, by half a...