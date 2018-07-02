Michael J. O’ Connor, Colleen Bawn Cottage, Gap of Dunloe, Beaufort, Killarney

Reposing at O’ Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Tuesday evening from 7pm to 8:30pm. Removal at 8:30pm on Tuesday evening to St. Mary’s Church, Beaufort, Killarney. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday morning t 11am. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort.

