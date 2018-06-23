Michael J. Harrington, Coinnle, Corra, Killowen Road, Kenmare

reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home, Kenmare with Rosary at 9pm on Saturday, reposing on Sunday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to Holy Cross Church, Kenmare. Requiem mass on Monday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Old Kenmare Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St. Vincent de Paul.

