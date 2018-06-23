Michael J. Harrington, Coinnle, Corra, Killowen Road, Kenmare

reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home, Kenmare with Rosary at 9pm on Saturday, reposing on Sunday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to Holy Cross Church, Kenmare. Requiem mass on Monday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Old Kenmare Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St. Vincent de Paul.
Latest News
Kerry Ladies Go Down To Cork In The TG4 Ladies Munster Senior Football Final
The Kerry ladies have lost to Cork this afternoon on a scoreline of 2-10 to 5-13. With a full-time report is Breda O'shea
Kerry Hurling and Football News
Leona Twiss and Tommy O’Connor joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Hurling & Football. This is Tommy O’Connor’s hurling...
FAI Weekly Soccer Update
Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and...
Community Games County Athletics Final
Nelius Collins report 1 Nelius Collins report 2
No Luck For Kerry In The Gaynor Cup
Padraig Harnett reports
Latest Sports
Kerry Ladies Go Down To Cork In The TG4 Ladies Munster Senior Football Final
The Kerry ladies have lost to Cork this afternoon on a scoreline of 2-10 to 5-13. With a full-time report is Breda O'shea
Kerry Hurling and Football News
Leona Twiss and Tommy O’Connor joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Hurling & Football. This is Tommy O’Connor’s hurling...
FAI Weekly Soccer Update
Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and...