Michael Healy-Rae Denies FG Accusation He’s Opposed to Rural Bus Plan – December 5th, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

Martin Heydon, Fine Gael Chairperson and TD for Kildare South is proposing to extend bus services on certain routes around the country, including 15 routes in Kerry, to help combat rural isolation. He’s accusing Deputy Michael Healy-Rae of opposing the plan; Michael Healy-Rae says that is not the case.

