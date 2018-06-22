Michael Healy-Rae denies Brassil claim of snubbing Juncker address

Michael Healy-Rae denies he snubbed the visit by EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker when he addressed the Dáil and Seanad yesterday.

Deputy Healy-Rae is the chairperson of the Oireachtas Committee on European Affairs.

Constituency rival Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil accused him of snubbing the event.





He’s also accused the independent Kerry deputy of misleading the public when he stated on Radio Kerry yesterday that he would be listening to Jean-Claude Juncker’s address.

This an extract of the interview Deputy Michael Healy-Rae gave to Jerry O’Sullivan on Kerry Today yesterday morning.

Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil says Michael Healy-Rae created the impression he would be present for the EU Commission President’s address to Leinster House yesterday.

Michael Healy-Rae says he did not mislead the public on Kerry Today as he never said he would be present for Jean-Claude Juncker’s address, but that he would listen to his speech which he did.

He says he was absent from the Dáil because of a bereavement.

Michael Healy-Rae says he takes his role as European Affairs chairperson seriously.