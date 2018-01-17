Michael ‘Gigs’ Nolan, O’Connell’s Ave., Listowel

Reposing at O’Carroll’s Funeral Home, Listowel tomorrow Thursday (Jan 18th) from 5pm to 7pm.  Requiem mass on Friday in St. Mary’s Church Listowel at 11.30am.  Burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.  Family flowers only.  Donations if desired to St. Joseph’s Unit, Listowel Community Hospital.

