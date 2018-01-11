Michael Gallagher – January 10th, 2018

Joe McGill’s guest this week on In Conversation from 6pm is poet Michael Gallagher. Michael was born on Achill Island, worked in London for forty years and now lives in Lyreacrompane. His poetry, prose and songs have been published in journals and anthologies throughout Europe, America, Canada, Australia, Japan, India, Thailand and Nepal. His work has been translated into Croatian, Japenese, Dutch, German, and Chinese. His short stories have been long-listed by both RTE and BBC. He won the 2010 Eigse Michael Hartnett Viva Voce Competition and was shortlisted for the 2011 Hennessy Award. In 2012 he won the Desmond O’Grady International Poetry Contest.