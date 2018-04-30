Michael Fitzgerald, Brandonwell, Ardfert.

Reposing at his home in Brandonwell, Ardfert on Wednesday (May 2nd) from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert on Thursday at 11.30am. Requiem mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the Abbey New Cemetery, Ardfert. Family flowers only please. Enquiries to the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.