Michael Fitzgerald, Brandonwell, Ardfert.

Reposing at his home in Brandonwell, Ardfert on Wednesday (May 2nd) from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert on Thursday at 11.30am. Requiem mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the Abbey New Cemetery, Ardfert. Family flowers only please. Enquiries to the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Latest News
KDL Fixtures Revealed
Wednesday 2nd May 2018 Denny Youth League Semi Final (Extra time & pens if needed) 7-30 Killarney Celtic v Castleisland Afc...
Evening Sports Update
RUGBY Ulster have confirmed the appointment of Dan McFarland as their new head coach. The Englishman has signed a 3-year contract with the province...
Kerry Golf News & Results
Castlegregory Ladies Club: Friday 27th & Sunday 29th April, 18 Hole Stroke (GOY) Kindly Sponsored by Patricia Goodwin. 1st Joan Cantillon (25) 65 Nett, 2nd...
Kerrywide – April 29th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/kw28.mp3
Irish Favourites – April 29th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/if28.mp3
Latest Sports
KDL Fixtures Revealed
Wednesday 2nd May 2018 Denny Youth League Semi Final (Extra time & pens if needed) 7-30 Killarney Celtic v Castleisland Afc...
Evening Sports Update
RUGBY Ulster have confirmed the appointment of Dan McFarland as their new head coach. The Englishman has signed a 3-year contract with the province...
Kerry Golf News & Results
Castlegregory Ladies Club: Friday 27th & Sunday 29th April, 18 Hole Stroke (GOY) Kindly Sponsored by Patricia Goodwin. 1st Joan Cantillon (25) 65 Nett, 2nd...