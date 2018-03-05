Michael F. Barrett, No.1 Golf View, Listowel and formerly of Feans Cross, Causeway

Reposing at O’ Carroll’s Funeral Home, Listowel on Tuesday from 4pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem will take place on Wednesday at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel

