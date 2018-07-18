Michael Doyle, St Garvans Terrace (formerly Dirrincullig, kilgarvan, Co.kerry.

Rosary this Wednesday evening at 9pm. Reposing at his brother Martin’s house in Dirrincullig. Removal tomorrow Thursday at 8pm to St. Patrick’s Church , Kilgarvan. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery, Kilgarvan.
Latest News
Wednesday Evening Sports Update
SOCCER Alisson is set to be confirmed as a Liverpool player. A world record fee of 75-million euro has been agreed between Liverpool and Roma...
Kerry Hurlers To Play Sligo In Sunday’s Under 21B All-Ireland Semi-final
Kerry will play Sligo in the Bord Gais All-Ireland U21 B Hurling Semi-final this Sunday. Sligo beat Donegal last night on a 1-18 to 1-08...
Son Of Late Kerry Football Legend Destined For Sheffield Utd
John Egan is heading for Sheffield United. The son of the former Kerry football legend is poised to complete a move from fellow Championship...
25 patients on trolleys at UHK today
University Hospital Kerry has one of the highest numbers of patients waiting on trolleys today. According to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation,...
Cabinet to unveil Brexit strategy at its meeting in Derrynane House
The government is due to unveil contingency plans for Brexit at its meeting in Kerry. Ministers held a special cabinet meeting in Derrynane House to...
