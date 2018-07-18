Michael Doyle, St Garvans Terrace (formerly Dirrincullig, kilgarvan, Co.kerry.

Rosary this Wednesday evening at 9pm.  Reposing at his brother Martin’s house in Dirrincullig.   Removal tomorrow Thursday at 8pm to St. Patrick’s Church , Kilgarvan.  Requiem Mass will take place on Friday at 12 noon.  Burial afterwards in the local cemetery, Kilgarvan.

