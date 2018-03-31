Reposing at Lyons’ Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Sunday evening (April, 1st), from 4pm – 7pm, followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (April, 2nd), at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel. Family flowers only. Donation’s if desired to Árus Mhuire Nursing Home, Listowel.
Latest News
Michael Donal (Mickeen) O’Sullivan, Skehaneerin, Listowel.
Reposing at Lyons' Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Sunday evening (April, 1st), from 4pm - 7pm, followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Listowel. ...
Kerry walkers urged to keep dogs on leads when in countryside
Kerry dog owners are being urged to keep their animals under control if walking in the countryside this Bank Holiday weekend. The Irish Farmers' Association...
Busy Evening Across Club Football Championships
Senior Group 1 in Austin Stack Park; Austin Stacks V Kerins O'Rahilly's @ 6:45 Intermediate Group 1 in Beaufort; Kilcummin V Glenbeigh-Glencar @ 5:30 Group 2 in...
All-Ireland Final Today For St Brendan’s Killarney
St Brendan’s Killarney today contest the All Ireland Post Primary Schools Paul Mc Girr Cup Final. They face St Mary's Mullingar in Bansha at 3.30.
Oscar Traynor Exit For Kerry
Kerry have exited the Oscar Traynor at the 1/4 Final stage. They’ve been beaten 2-1 by Sligo/Leitrim, the winner coming in the 94th minute. Gavin Cawley...
Latest Sports
Busy Evening Across Club Football Championships
Senior Group 1 in Austin Stack Park; Austin Stacks V Kerins O'Rahilly's @ 6:45 Intermediate Group 1 in Beaufort; Kilcummin V Glenbeigh-Glencar @ 5:30 Group 2 in...
All-Ireland Final Today For St Brendan’s Killarney
St Brendan’s Killarney today contest the All Ireland Post Primary Schools Paul Mc Girr Cup Final. They face St Mary's Mullingar in Bansha at 3.30.
Oscar Traynor Exit For Kerry
Kerry have exited the Oscar Traynor at the 1/4 Final stage. They’ve been beaten 2-1 by Sligo/Leitrim, the winner coming in the 94th minute. Gavin Cawley...