Michael Donal (Mickeen) O’Sullivan, Skehaneerin, Listowel.

Reposing at Lyons’ Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Sunday evening (April, 1st), from 4pm – 7pm, followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (April, 2nd), at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel. Family flowers only. Donation’s if desired to Árus Mhuire Nursing Home, Listowel.