Michael Daly, Knockane, Listowel.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry Listowel tomorrow Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm.  Requiem mass will take place at St. Mary’s church, Listowel on Thursday at 11.30am.  Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemtery, Listowel.  Family Flowers only donations to the Coronary Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

