Michael Daly, Gullane Cross, Gneeveguilla

reposing at St. Brigids Funeral Home, Gneeveguilla on Tuesday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to The Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in the Adjoining Cemetery.

